Greenwood County offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Curbside recycling carts that would normally be picked up Monday will instead be picked up this Friday.
The landfill and convenience centers will operate on their normal schedules.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 3:51 am
