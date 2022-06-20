Greenwood County offices, landfill, convenience centers to close for July 4 From staff reports Jun 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood County offices, landfill and convenience centers will be closed July 4.There will also be no curbside recycling pickup that day. The makeup day will be July 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion Jun 16, 2022 Lander nursing major brings heart health message to Miss South Carolina pageant Jun 16, 2022 Dr. Zach Rubin named Lander University’s 2022 Young Faculty Scholar Jun 16, 2022 Piedmont Tech student welders shine at competition Jun 16, 2022 Latest News +3 World shares mixed; bitcoin holds steady near $20,000 +2 Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front +16 Colombia picks 1st leftist president in tight runoff contest Johnny Depp warns fans as fake profiles impersonating him are on the rise Khloe Kardashian denies rumour suggesting she's dating another NBA player Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood authorities investigating Sunday morning homicideEight is enough: Family with eight living siblings in their 70s remains closeGreenwood man faces attempted murder charge in weekend shootingGCSO: Escaped inmate turns self inDistrict 50 board approves budget, nixes tuition costsWare Shoals police investigate Friday morning break-insNew Greenwood eatery borne out of friendshipAbbeville County employees get pay boostNo View: Nothing to say hereChanging of the guard: Malik Goodman takes over Ninety Six softball State News Turnout down for South Carolina's 2022 primaries Supporters want 70-mile park network along SC's Black River Ellis wins Democratic education race without a runoff 3rd-place Republican backs Weaver in South Carolina Ed race Lawmakers pass $13.8B SC budget with large tax rebates, cuts