Greenwood County offices, convenience centers to close for Presidents Day From staff reports Feb 15, 2023 Greenwood County offices are closed Monday for Presidents Day, as are convenience centers, but the landfill will be open. Monday's curbside recycling will instead be picked up this Friday.