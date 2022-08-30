Greenwood County offices closed Monday From staff report Aug 30, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood County offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day.There won’t be county curbside recycling pickup Monday; makeup day will be this Friday.The landfill and convenience centers will be open on their regular schedules. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Curbside Greenwood County Convenience Landfill Makeup Pickup Office 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Inauguration week at Erskine includes Mac Frampton concert Aug 24, 2022 Self’s Logan to Graduates: ‘You Make a Difference!’ Aug 24, 2022 Trinity United Methodist reaches out to African children Aug 24, 2022 Lander University welcomes Dual Enrollment students Aug 24, 2022 Latest News +2 WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave +5 Iran closes border to Iraq, flights stop amid violent unrest +2 Erskine attempts to take next step in third year +2 South Carolina adds 2 amendment questions to November ballot +8 Abbeville County deputies make drug arrests Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood men found not guilty of murder, guilty on other chargesSLED investigates after inmate dies at Abbeville County jailReid, Hurley take stand on final day of argumentsGreenwood Charter Academy purchases property at Greenwood MallInvestigation into Wells' death has no answers 1 year laterLaurens man faces charges of rape, theftLatimer, Sandy Creek rout GreenwoodEdgefield man faces gun, CDV chargesPowdersville wins shootout against No. 1-ranked AbbevilleAbbeville County School District receives $38 million from state department State News Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House 'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating