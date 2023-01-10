Greenwood County offices close for MLK Day From staff reports Jan 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood County offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the landfill and convenience centers will be open.Monday’s curbside recycling pickup is scheduled to be Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Office Greenwood County Convenience Landfill Curbside Pickup Mlk Day Most read stories Greenwood police: North Carolina man faces murder count in Tuesday slaying SCDC: Authorities charge 3 in McCormick contraband plot Missing man located, reunited with family Coroner, deputies respond to Hodges residence; foul play not suspected Greenwood man faces animal cruelty charge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Alumni Association plans benefit dance Countybank Foundation donates to Next Level Lifestyles Community Initiatives Inc. announces new directors