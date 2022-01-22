Greenwood County Historical Society to feature 'Touring Greenwood County' From staff reports Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The editors of “Touring Greenwood County” will be featured at the 3 p.m. Sunday meeting of the Greenwood County Historical Society in the Greenwood County Public Library Auditorium.From 1911 to 1913, the Greenwood Index published 29 installments of Touring Greenwood County as a motor tour but also covering the people, places and local history.Editors Jodie Peeler and Ralph Scurry have woven those tales into an entertaining look at Greenwood and will relate their journey in capturing the past and making it recognizable today.The meeting is free and open to the public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touring Greenwood County Editor Greenwood Publishing Jodie Peeler Ralph Scurry Installment Historical Society 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector From sports to music, Ethan Richardson marches to his own tune Jan 18, 2022 Lander begins a new semester Jan 18, 2022 Piedmont Tech graduates share struggles and triumphs Jan 14, 2022 New Faith Tabernacle gives back for the holidays Jan 12, 2022 Latest News +9 The Latest: Aussie De Minaur reaches 4th round in Australia +11 Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent +8 First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease Denzel Washington wants to 'steal' filmmaking secrets from Joel Coen Marc Almond is filled with 'anxiety and angst' whenever he starts a Soft Cell project Most Popular Articles ArticlesOutages, downed trees reported across Lakelands amid winter stormCross Hill man faces drug charges, deputies seize pillsNinety Six man faces drug chargesReport: Woman says man hit her, pulled out gunGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeNo one hurt in Greenwood County fireGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeRed Cross assisting family after fire on Ashcroft Drive in GreenwoodMan faces charges after Cultured Cowboy burglaryGreenwood County Council approves policy changes State News Murder charge filed in stabbing death at LA furniture store Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh now faces 71 charges; $8.5M stolen SC Senate passes new US House districts with minimal changes SC governor in State of State: More money and bold actions 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here