The editors of “Touring Greenwood County” will be featured at the 3 p.m. Sunday meeting of the Greenwood County Historical Society in the Greenwood County Public Library Auditorium.

From 1911 to 1913, the Greenwood Index published 29 installments of Touring Greenwood County as a motor tour but also covering the people, places and local history.

Editors Jodie Peeler and Ralph Scurry have woven those tales into an entertaining look at Greenwood and will relate their journey in capturing the past and making it recognizable today.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Tags