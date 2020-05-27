Farmers Market vouchers for low-income Greenwood County seniors age 60 and older will once again be available in June. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors must apply for the vouchers online and that application deadline has been extended.
Visit dss.sc.gov to complete an online application through June 1 (extended from original deadline of Monday). Once on the website, click on Assistance Programs and then Food and Nutrition Programs.
After application completion, the S.C. Department of Social Services will provide eligibility notification and voucher pick-up information for qualified applicants.
The Upper Savannah Council of Governments, in partnership with DSS, will issue the vouchers that can be used to purchase fresh produce at local participating farmers markets. Each eligible person will receive $25 worth of vouchers that can be used at participating markets.
Proof of identity and Greenwood County residence will be required in order to receive the vouchers. Applicants must also meet household income eligibility requirements.
The goals of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program are to supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and to support South Carolina’s small farmers.
For information, contact Langley Richardson with the Upper Savannah Area Agency on Aging at 864 941-8069.