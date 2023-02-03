Greenwood County Democratic Party to meet From staff reports Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenwood County Democratic Party will have its February Breakfast Meeting from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Morris Chapel Baptist Church, 530 Baptist Ave.Speakers include Justo Chalaire, speaking on addiction recovery and Greenwood health metrics, and the Rev. Phillip Dennis on the Racial Justice League.Admission and food are free. RSVP at bit.ly/3Hto4WD, or by calling or texting 864-715-2341. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Clinton football player dies in overnight crash Greenwood County Sheriff's Office warns of scam Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Abbeville to get new poultry plant Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latham named February Volunteer of the Month Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Lizzie Wimes Nash Rock Presbyterian Church restarts Cub Scout Pack 154