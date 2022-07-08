Greenwood County Democratic Party will have its July breakfast meeting from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Morris Chapel Baptist Church, 530 Baptist Ave.

Guest speakers include Greenwood City Council candidates James Jones and Robert Dean, Greenwood County Council candidate Johanna Bishop, and Ishan Lal, intern for Rep. James Clyburn.

Admission and food are free. RSVP at bit.ly/3y4o8rn, or call or text 864-715-2341.