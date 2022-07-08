Greenwood County Democratic Party to meet From staff reports Jul 8, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood County Democratic Party will have its July breakfast meeting from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Morris Chapel Baptist Church, 530 Baptist Ave.Guest speakers include Greenwood City Council candidates James Jones and Robert Dean, Greenwood County Council candidate Johanna Bishop, and Ishan Lal, intern for Rep. James Clyburn.Admission and food are free. RSVP at bit.ly/3y4o8rn, or call or text 864-715-2341. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Two receive Lonza Endowed Scholarships Jul 6, 2022 Caring for plants an ‘obsession’ for Alston Award winner Coffey Jun 28, 2022 Dual-enrolled sisters land dual full rides to Emory University Jun 28, 2022 Fang completes Laboratory Fellowship at GGC Jun 28, 2022 Latest News +30 Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack +4 World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting pray for recovery +23 G-20 diplomats struggle for unity on Ukraine, war's impact +3 Ohtani among Baseball Digest's 80 MLB icons in last 80 years +5 'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood County sheriff: June 16 escapee was mistakenly releasedWoman faces charges she mailed drugs to Leath inmateEarly morning shooting in Laurens County leaves one deadNew barbecue restaurant offers to-go options in CoronacaLake Greenwood lights up'Heart of a Wildcat': Coster leaves lasting legacy at Ninety SixRobert Dean inspired by mentors to run for Ward 2 seatHodges man faces pointing and presenting firearm chargeGreenwood readies for barbecue and bluesFormer McCormick police chief gets highway dedication State News Activists gather as S. Carolina committee takes up abortion Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing Former Beaufort mayor embraces life after near drowning Tropical Storm Colin brings rain to Carolinas, weakens