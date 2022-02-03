Greenwood County Democratic Party to host monthly breakfast meeting From staff reports Feb 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greenwood County Democratic Party will host its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Morris Chapel Baptist Church.Guest speakers include U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Fleming Bruce and SC for Ed activist Mandy Wilkes Lloyd. There is no admission and all are welcome. Breakfast food will be available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector The City of Newberry honors WCFIBER with achievement award 21 hrs ago Rice Elementary Student Athletes of the Month Feb 1, 2022 Piedmont Tech welcomes new area commissioner for Saluda County Feb 1, 2022 Lander Organization Fair deemed a success Feb 1, 2022 Latest News +11 US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead +8 Japan border policy keeps thousands of foreigners in limbo +5 Djokovic describes his Australia visa ordeal as unfortunate +3 The Latest: Czech star Krejci tests positive at Olympics +2 Russian Olympic women's hockey team practices post-isolation Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan dies five days after wreck in GreenwoodGGC co-founder Stevenson to leave over MUSC agreementJohn de la Howe faces second employment lawsuitMcCormick woman faces murder charge in husband's deathChoosing unity: GHS Class of '72, first to integrate, seeks inclusive reunionGreenwood man faces meth distribution chargeLawsuit: Former Greenwood pastor sexually assaulted teenMan injured in Friday night shootingSisters at Greenwood High headed to Emory University with full rideRekindling memories: Woman saves beloved campground from fading into history State News Hearn, three dozen more judges elected by SC Legislature SC lawmakers, educators find common ground in school choice From early on, Childs seen as ‘destined for further things’ SC in no rush to join 48 other states with hate crimes law Business owner hopes to bring new tastes to Abbeville 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here