Stephen Gilbert, executive director at Greenwood Community Theatre, will be the featured speaker at the Connect Young Professionals’ “On the Menu” luncheon meeting Monday. He will discuss community engagement, including volunteerism and its benefits for the community and the individual.
A Greenwood native, Gilbert received a bachelor’s in communications from Clemson University. He also has an associate degree from Oxford College at Emory University. He serves on Duke Energy’s Regional Advisory Board and is a member of First Baptist Church.
The program begins at noon at the Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St. “On the Menu” is designed to bring together young adults, for an informative presentation and to develop new connections. The meeting is open to newcomers and young professionals. There is no charge for members; nonmembers and guests will pay $10 each to cover the cost of lunch, payable to the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce. For information or to register to attend, visit GreewoodSCchamber.org or call 864-889-9314 by Thursday.