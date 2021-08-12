Mayor Brandon Smith and City Manager Julie Wilkie will give an update Aug. 19 at Morning Blend at Inn on the Square.
Registration and a buffet breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. and the program will be from 8-9 a.m. Cost is $17.50 for Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce members and $20 for non-members.
The event will provide information on how the city’s master plan will continue to guide Greenwood’s growth while working to maintain the community’s character. To register, visit web.greenwoodscchamber.org/events/Morning-Blend-Update-on-City-of-Greenwood-Master-Plan-10109/details.
Email questions in advance to Barbara Ann Heegan, Chamber president & CEO, at baheegan@GreenwoodSCchamber.org.