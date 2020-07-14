The Greenwood Abbeville Coalition (GAC), in partnership with the local faith community, will sponsor “Faith to Faith Fridays” as a way to provide a supportive outlet for residents dealing with isolation, fear, grief, anxiety, boredom and other issues during the coronavirus pandemic.
F2F Fridays are free, family-friendly outdoor events that will feature live worship music, inspiring personal stories, encouraging messages, light refreshments, information on resources and opportunities to safely socialize. Physical distancing will be observed, and masks will be available. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
The first event will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Lowell St. UMC, 300 Lowell Ave.
For information, contact Teresa Roy at 864-227-1001 or troy@cornerstonecares.org.