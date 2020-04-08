The Greenwood Abbeville Coalition is asking people to help share a little love next week.
GAC has developed a week’s worth of ideas for showing kindness and encouragement within the community.
“We hope that everyone will join us next week in sharing of ourselves to help spread some comfort to others and strengthen the bonds of our community, one person at a time," Teresa Roy, GAC member, wrote in a news release. "We also hope that you and your family will enjoy this so much that you will keep it going.”
People are encouraged to expand on the ideas listed on the calendar below to better fit their location or resources, and hear from those participating. GAC would like to see what everyone is doing and add it to its partner social media platforms and websites.
For information, contact Teresa Roy at troy@cornerstonecares.org.
Sunday
Draw an inspiring message on the sidewalk with sidewalk chalk in front of your house or put a large uplifting note in your window.
Monday
Send a card to someone to let them know you are thinking of them.
Tuesday
Bake some cookies for your neighbor and leave them on their porch with an encouraging note.
Wednesday
Grab a bag, gloves, and a pick-up stick and pick up trash in your neighborhood or along your exercise route.
(even when you maintain physical distancing, you can smile and wave to folks you see along the way!)
Thursday
Call a senior family member, friend, or neighbor just to check in on them.
Friday
Leave notes for family members in your house to let them know something you really like or admire about them.
Saturday
BE kind to yourself!
Take a nap, read a good book, go for a walk, give yourself a mani-pedi, smile at yourself in the mirror and say something positive!!