The Greenwood Abbeville Coalition will present Faith to Faith Friday at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at South Main Baptist Church, 1000 S. Main St., on the big field behind the church.
F2F Fridays are free, family-friendly outdoor events that are relevant to persons from all walks of life, The service will feature live worship music, inspiring personal stories, encouraging messages, light refreshments, information on local resources and opportunities to safely socialize. Physical distancing will be observed. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
GAC’s annual candlelight ceremony in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day will be included in this Faith to Faith service.
For information, call Teresa Roy at 864-227-1001 or email troy@cornerstonecares.org.
Cornerstone provides prevention, intervention and treatment services to those affected by alcohol, tobacco, other drugs and problem gambling. The nonprofit has been accredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) since 1993.