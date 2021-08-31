The Greenwood Metropolitan District might be smoke testing in your area as a part of a Sanitary Sewer System Evaluation Survey.
Smoke testing is a way of finding breaks or improper connections in sewer lines. The smoke is forced into the line and comes out of cracks, holes and other defects in the sewer system.
GMD crews notify the fire departments prior to performing the smoke testing procedure. It is normal to see smoke exit the vent stacks on your home or building during the smoke testing operation.
Remember, the smoke is non-toxic, creates no fire hazard and will not harm children, pets or plants. If you are in the areas of the smoke testing, listed below, please run or pour water in all drains that are not often used, such as garage basement floor drains.
If an excessive amount of smoke still enters your home, please call 864-377-2296.
The week of Sept. 6 through October, GMD will be working in the Wilson Creek Basin. GMD hopes to be in these areas:
Beechwood Subdivision
East Cambridge Avenue Extension
Woodfields Subdivision
New Market Street
Glenhaven Apartments
South Main Street
Phoenix Street
Taggart Avenue
Byrd Street
Bethune Street – South
Thompkins Street
North Ames Street
University Street — South