Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s drive-up food pantry initiative this week was a success that was suggested and implemented by the nonprofit’s crisis administrative assistant, Pam Kirby.
More than 5,000 pounds of food was distributed to people during the three days, according to GGUM’s executive director, Rosemary Bell.
Items were non-perishables from GGUM’s emergency food pantry.
Donations are being accepted now to refill the emergency food pantry. Schedule a drop-off time by calling 864-223-9144.
Food has been donated by GGUM’s 62 partner churches, local businesses and industries and individuals.
Typically, that pantry is reserved for GGUM clients.
This week, GGUM has also planted its community garden.
Food harvested is given to GGUM free medical clinic patients.
A partner agency with the Food Bank of Greenwood County, GGUM established this effort to fill part of a “food security gap” while the Food Bank is closed through April 14.
The Food Bank is restocking and implementing COVID-19 safety precautions.