GGC involved in first FDA-approved drug for Rett Syndrome

The Greenwood Genetic Center participated in recent clinical trials for the first FDA-approved medication for patients with Rett syndrome.
Acadia Pharmaceutical’s DAYBUE (trofinetide) was approved by the FDA in March for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years and older. It is the first and only drug approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that affects 6,000-9,000 patients in the US.
GGC enrolled seven patients with Rett syndrome in the recent Phase 3 clinical trial which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in patients who took trofinetide compared to those on a placebo. GGC also participated in earlier phases of study on this drug.
“Rett syndrome causes significant and lifelong challenges including developmental regression with the loss of communications skills and purposeful hand use, as well as behavioral and physical symptoms that impact breathing, sleep, growth, and mobility,” said Dr. Steve Skinner, director of GGC and study investigator. “After decades of clinical research and drug development, we now have something to offer these patients and families that has the potential to improve many of the symptoms of Rett syndrome.”
GGC, a Rett Syndrome Center of Excellence, has been active in the study and care of patients with Rett syndrome for more than two decades.