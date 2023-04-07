GGC involved in first FDA-approved drug for Rett Syndrome

GGC’s Dr. Steve Skinner interacts with a patient enrolled in the clinical trial.

 SUBMITTED

The Greenwood Genetic Center participated in recent clinical trials for the first FDA-approved medication for patients with Rett syndrome.

Acadia Pharmaceutical’s DAYBUE (trofinetide) was approved by the FDA in March for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years and older. It is the first and only drug approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that affects 6,000-9,000 patients in the US.