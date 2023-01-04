Genealogical society to meet Sunday From staff reports Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society meeting will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Edgefield County Council Chambers, 225 Jeter St., Edgefield.Guest speaker will be Roy Vandegrift III, a native of Charleston and a proud Geechee of the South Carolina Low Country. His topic will be “Tavern Tales and Females.”Vandegrift received a degree in ancient history from the University of South Carolina with a minor in German.The founding president of the Saluda County Historical Society, he has worked in public education since 1963. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roy Vandegrift Iii Degree Speaker Edgefield County Council Topic University Of South Carolina Charleston Most read stories Two die in McCormick County crash Support pours in for pastor, wife after Christmas Day fire Greenwood police shooting death of NC woman; suspect is in custody Sixteen women make their debut at the 2022 Danse de Noel 'Perfect storm' ravaged McCormick water system Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip WCTEL presents check to Abbeville Angel Tree Symrise donates to HSOG Countybank associates receive officer appointments