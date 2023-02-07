Authorities say three minors were arrested in connection to a spate of car break-ins at Amber Chase Apartments, while other vehicle break-ins remain under investigation.

According to an incident report, a camera captured video of someone breaking into a neighbor’s car on Jan. 27. Officers found a backpack at the complex with a laptop and other electronics from an early theft in the same neighborhood. Video footage shows two minors searching a car at 3:57 a.m., the report said, but nothing was taken.

