The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying the truck pictured - a truck they say is connected to a car break-in where the window of a truck was busted and multiple belongings were stolen.
GREENWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Detectives are hoping the distinct features on the truck will help lead them to the person responsible for breaking into the truck at Lakeland's Tire and Auto on Jan. 27.
Authorities say three minors were arrested in connection to a spate of car break-ins at Amber Chase Apartments, while other vehicle break-ins remain under investigation.
According to an incident report, a camera captured video of someone breaking into a neighbor’s car on Jan. 27. Officers found a backpack at the complex with a laptop and other electronics from an early theft in the same neighborhood. Video footage shows two minors searching a car at 3:57 a.m., the report said, but nothing was taken.
Officers patrolled the area and found two other cars that appeared to have been opened. The owners of those cars said nothing was missing.
Two bicycles associated with the minors were found in the area of Barrington Court along with $116 cash and $14.74 in change found on them, the report said. Officers noted recovering a phone charger, a pack of cigarettes, a phone case, $1.70 in change, two pairs of shoes, a pistol with six hollow-point rounds, a folding knife, a face covering and $10 in prop money note.
Someone reported that a designer wallet was stolen from their car. She told officers it was the second time in a matter of weeks her car had been broken into.
Deputies found the three minors at Food Lion on Bypass 72.
That same day, the City of Greenwood Police responded to a break-in at Lakeland’s Tire and Auto.
An employee of Lakeland’s Tire and Auto told officers Scott’s Climate Control dropped off a truck the day before to have brake work done. The parts did not come in so the truck was parked in a field behind the business. When they returned the next day, the rear passenger window was broken, according to the incident report.
The owner of the truck confirmed multiple items were missing including a drill, two batteries and a charger worth $180. A laser set valued at about $1,000 was taken along with a work jacket, three sweatshirts and two jackets. The cost to repair the window, the report said, would cost roughly $233.75.
Greenwood police are still looking for the person responsible for the break-in. Detectives are looking for what appears to be a Ford F-150 with a white camper cover on the bed. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car is encouraged to call or text Detective Boyter at 864-554-7151.
“Keep your vehicles parked in a well-lit area or where a light can shine on it. Try not to leave anything of value inside the car. Most of the time, they’re targeting unlocked vehicles. When we see busted windows, it’s usually because they see something of interest,” said Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Josh Hood in January.