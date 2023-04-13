Garrett to speak at women's luncheon From staff reports Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BILLY GARRETT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State Sen. Billy Garrett will speak Monday at the Republican Women’s luncheon.He will provide a follow-up regarding the Conestee Dam situation and State House news.The meeting is noon at Montague’s and the cost is $15, which includes lunch. Reservations are necessary by calling Diane Gillespie at 864-341-7653. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Vigil honors Greenwood man fatally shot in McCormick Greenwood PD: 3 face armed robbery counts Greenwood man dies after shooting in McCormick Greenwood County jail faces lawsuit in 2021 inmate death Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat Porter helps create a welcoming environment for prospective students