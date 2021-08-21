The Greenwood Abbeville Coalition will host a free movie night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenwood Community Theatre in Uptown Greenwood and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Livery Stable in Abbeville. Masks are required in the theatre regardless of vaccination status and bring your own chair to the Abbeville showing.
GAC will show “The Anonymous People,” a documentary about addiction, stigma and recovery, with a discussion following the movie. The evening will end with the annual candlelight vigil in memory of those lost to overdose and in support of the individuals and families working toward recovery. Refreshments will be provided and local organizations will make resource information available.