The Greenwood Abbeville Coalition is asking the community to share their thoughts on issues, needs, concerns and suggestions for improvement in Greenwood and Abbeville counties.
The information collected will help GAC with future programming and can be shared with the appropriate community partners (who can best address the issue). The survey is anonymous. Those completing the survey have the option to register for a chance to win a Chick-fil-A gift card and only will be contacted if they win.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/GAC-Community-Survey. Go the Greenwood Abbeville Coalition Facebook page and click on the direct link to the survey.
For information about these events or Greenwood Abbeville Coalition, contact Teresa Roy at 864-227-1001 or troy@cornerstonecares.org.