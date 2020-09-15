Crossroads Pregnancy Center is partnering with Mama’s Sweet Shoppe in Due West for a Welcome Fall Doughnut fundraiser.
Pre-ordered doughnuts will be available for a one-time pick-up from 7-10 a.m. Sept. 22-23 at NewSpring Church parking lot behind McDonald’s, 1306 Highway 72 Bypass. Orders must be made by Friday:
- Sept. 22 — Apple cider doughnuts — $20/dozen
- Sept. 23 — Gourmet glazed doughnuts — $15/dozen
- Voucher — $15 (savings of $7.50 per dozen)
To ensure the proper amount of doughnuts, purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/welcome-fall-doughnut-fundraiser-tickets-116062017619.
The funds raised support the day-to-day functions of the center at the new facility, 428 Grace St. CrossRoads Pregnancy Center helps young women with an unplanned pregnancy by assisting them with educational classes, classes to get their GED and completing forms for FASFA to attend college.
The center also assists with diapers, wipes, formula, baby gear and maternity clothes. For information, visit crossroadspregnancycenter.com.