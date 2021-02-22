Greenwood businessman Sammy Nasrollahi wants residents to help provide relief to Texans who were affected by the winter storm that left thousands without power and drinkable water.
"Our goal is to send three truckloads of beverages and water to families in need where the source of water has been contaminated," Nasrollahi said in a press release.
Toward that end, Nasrollahi is asking people to buy his Hydro One beverage at a discounted rate of $15 per case to donate. For every case purchased for donation, Hydro One will match it and ship to Texas, he said.
"Our hope is to match at least two truckloads to send to the people of Texas who desperately need help," he said.
Donations are being accepted through March 15. Payment can be by check to Hydro One LLC, CashApp $HydroOne, or by calling the business at 864-227-0663 to charge on a credit card.
For information, email snasrollahi@hydroonebeverages.com