Freedom World Outreach Ministry will host the Ordinance Service of Minister Thoretha Henderson at 3 p.m. Sunday at 905 Bypass 25 NE.
Freedom World Outreach Ministry hosts Ordinance Service
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50 and Abbeville School District Calendars are available here. Ninety Six School District 52 coming soon! Click to view calendars here.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Hodges man dies in single-vehicle wreck
- Greenwood man faces drug trafficking charge
- Greenwood officers seize almost 10k fentanyl pills
- Claude Wright
- Crime Suppression Unit helps crack GPD's worst cases
- Report: Store clerk thinks robber is joking before he pulls out gun
- Belton couple among 5 indicted in child sex trafficking investigation
- Claude Wright
- Brandon McAllister
- Dixie Drive-In reopens dine-in service
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 8, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 9, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 4, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 10, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood county jail -- Sept. 3, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 2, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 1, 2020
- PHOTOS: First day of full-contact practice
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 31, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 28, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.