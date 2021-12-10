Free vaccinations at Southside Church From staff reports Dec 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Southside Church of Christ will offer free COVID 19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be giveaways of clothes, shoes and household items. For transportation, call 864-223-7797. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector McMillan joins SC Humanities Board of Directors Dec 7, 2021 Countybank ranked top SBA 7(a) South Carolina-based lender Dec 7, 2021 Business owner encourages others to take ownership of their town Dec 7, 2021 Ware Shoals Middle School hosts science and social studies fair Dec 7, 2021 Latest News ‘Succession’ Finale, ‘Dexter’s Cover Blown, ‘Real Charlie Chaplin,’ Billie Eilish on ‘SNL,’ Christmas Movies (on CBS, Even) +9 Gut-Behrami edges Goggia to win a World Cup super-G +6 UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior' COVID-hit Tottenham risks forfeit as UEFA scraps Rennes game +2 Swiss skier Odermatt leads World Cup GS after 1st run Most Popular Articles ArticlesEarly morning wreck kills truck driver in Greenwood CountyGreenwood police arrest three in shooting investigationReport: Deputies find meth during traffic stopUp for auction: 1850s octagonal plantation home near Bradley.Report: Girl, 14, reports man inappropriately touched herBrief lockout lifted after investigation into possible threat against Ware Shoals schoolsMemorial for slain Abbeville County officers draws crowdReport: Man stabbed in chest during argument with womanFirefighters douse mobile home blaze in Promised LandService to remember fallen Abbeville County officers State News South Carolina lawmaker faces multiple charges New indictments: Murdaugh now facing more than 50 charges SC GOP removes private COVID-19 vaccine ban in sudden switch 6 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail Murdaugh killings in South Carolina unsolved 6 months later 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here