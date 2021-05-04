Piedmont Technical College is offering a 70-hour ManuFirstSC certification course beginning Monday at its Edgefield, Saluda and McCormick campuses, with both in-person and virtual options available. Participants eligible for free tuition must be able to work in the United States and have completed WIN/Workkeys or ASVAB for veterans.
“ManuFirstSC is a basic manufacturing certification for South Carolinians who are seeking qualification for quick, entry-level employment in the manufacturing sector,” said Trish Buis, Continuing Education training coordinator at PTC. “This program teaches basic production and quality concepts, as well as job readiness soft skills.”
The four certifications delivered with this course are:
ManuFirstSC
Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt
Forklift Driving and Safety
MSSC: Safety Certification, including OSHA 10
Three manufacturing partners — Plastic Products of the South, Trantech Radiator Products Inc. and USFibers — will guarantee interviews to successful ManuFirstSC completers and will recognize the training as equivalent to one year of work experience.
For details, contact Buis at 864-941-8420 or buis.p@ptc.edu, or visit ptc.edu/manufirst.