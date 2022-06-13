Free COVID-19 vaccinations at Saluda Park From staff reports Jun 13, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Park, 416 S. Jefferson St., Saluda.Attendees ages 5-17 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Adults will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccine Vaccination Johnson & Johnson Immunology Saluda Park Free Covid-19 Adult Attendee 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Bledsoe graduates from welding school Jun 7, 2022 Owens appointed Countybank's BSA officer Jun 7, 2022 WCTEL awards $10,500 in college scholarships Jun 7, 2022 Greenwood Capital recognizes Coxe and Lollis Jun 7, 2022 Latest News +2 Tom Poland: A peach of a summer +2 Pets of the Week Aunty Pam: Tips to tame a Komodo Dragon +2 This month in South Carolina History: Marsh Tacky becomes the official State Heritage Horse Filing opens for Greenwood City Ward 2 race during primaries Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man dies in Lake Hartwell after police chaseGreenwood man faces drug, gun chargesGreenwood County deputies connect man to more than 60 gas station break-insTraffic stops leads to gun charge for Greenwood manGreenwood man sentenced to 25 years for molesting 9-year-oldGreenwood man charged with inappropriately touching girlGreenwood police: Missing 5-year-old found safeEdgefield man dies after falling off back of pickup truckSLED charges ex-Spartanburg Methodist College officer, wife with crimes against childGreenwood man faces domestic violence charge State News Crowded education superintendent race highlights SC ballot VP Harris says 'thank you' to SC Democrats at fundraiser Democrats face off in sole SC gubernatorial matchup Income tax cuts, rebates centerpiece of SC's $13.8B budget After quiet year, SC Democrats heat up in governor primary