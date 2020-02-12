Internationally known concert pianist Mac Frampton will return to his alma mater, Erskine College, for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
Known for his energetic and vivacious performances — recently described by one admirer as “percussive” — his repertoire includes classical, jazz and pop. Mac’s inimitable style has been described by critics as “Dynamite!” and “Colossal!” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says, “Think of Horowitz mixed with Liberace and an ounce of Victor Borge, and you’ve got the picture.”
Frampton, a 1966 graduate of Erskine, went on to earn a doctorate in Performing Arts from The Cincinnati Conservatory. He has played more than 4,000 concerts and has performed in every state of the Union, across Canada and in a number of European venues. He has recorded more than 25 albums and has been a special guest performer for two presidents.
Following Thursday evening’s concert, the audience is invited to a reception in honor of Frampton in the Memorial Hall Atrium.