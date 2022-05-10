First Presbyterian Church to host weekly speakers From staff reports May 10, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save First Presbyterian Church will host the following weekly speakers at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the church fellowship hall for Mental Health Awareness Month:May 11: Anthony Price from the Pathway House will speak on people who experienced trauma and how to aid their recovery.May 18: Dori Burgess will speak on “Effective Communication Strategies” for dealing with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.May 25: Local mental health counselors address common needs in the community.This event is free and open to the public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags First Presbyterian Church Speaker Anthony Price Medicine Christianity Counselor Fellowship Need Burgess 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Russian and Gillian named SC Teaching Fellows May 4, 2022 T.G.I.F. hosts fundraising event to benefit the Burton Center May 4, 2022 Colleagues and students honor retired Erskine Chem/Physics faculty May 4, 2022 Spring Art Gala reaches record attendance May 3, 2022 Latest News Greenwood County Sheriff's Office hits water with new patrol boat +3 Boys and Girls Club hosts memorial hike for Bob Koch Elections today for Ware Shoals, Ninety Six school boards +5 Ware Shoals High celebrates safety manager, student first responders +13 Music program gives kids opportunity to explore artistic side Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood day care closes doors after director, several employees resignGreenwood County deputies seize nearly 8 pounds of meth, stolen propertyNew arrest made in 2017 Calhoun Falls killingMan faces assault charge in attack on Calhoun Falls mayorGCSO assists Highway Patrol in capturing suspect near Greenwood HighFormer Donalds fire captain faces forgery, embezzlement countsSLED charges Laurens woman with arsonDistrict 50 names teacher of the yearMumford Industries set to make $2 million expansion30+ candidates apply for Greenwood assistant manager role State News Man committed after slayings shows up free in small SC town Enslaved people finally honored in South Carolina beach town Why are there so many beached starfish on SC shores lately? Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here