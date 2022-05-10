First Presbyterian Church will host the following weekly speakers at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the church fellowship hall for Mental Health Awareness Month:

May 11: Anthony Price from the Pathway House will speak on people who experienced trauma and how to aid their recovery.

May 18: Dori Burgess will speak on “Effective Communication Strategies” for dealing with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

May 25: Local mental health counselors address common needs in the community.

This event is free and open to the public.

