Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will bring in the New Year by with three First Day hikes Jan. 1.
The first hike of the day will be from 9 to 11:15 a.m. along the 1.5-mile battlefield trail. This will be about a two-hour ranger-led hike, in which the participants will learn about the Revolutionary War in the South Carolina Backcountry and the Battle of Musgrove Mill. Meet at the Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m.
The second hike will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. along the paved Horseshoe Falls Accessible Trail. Wheelchairs, walkers and strollers are encouraged on this quarter mile ranger-guided hike to the overlook of Horseshoe Falls where participants will learn about the legend of Horseshoe Falls and local nature. Meet at the Horseshoe Falls parking lot by 1 p.m.
The final hike of the day will be a kid-focused hike along the 1.1-mile British Encampment Trail from 2 to 3 p.m. This will also be a ranger-led hike in which the kids will learn about the history of Musgrove Mill, nature and trail safety. Following the hike, there will be an opportunity for kids to learn how to cook doughboys over an open fire. This hike is designed for all ages. Meet at the Visitor Center by 2 p.m.
Bring bottled water and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather. No pets on any of the hikes.
There is no charge for the hikes, but participants are asked to register for the hike that interests them the most by 5 p.m. Friday by emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.