The 29th annual Festival of Trees, “A Nutty Christmas!” will be Dec. 4, 5 and 6 at First Baptist Church on Grace Street.
Dates and times are as follows:
- Dec. 4 — 1-5 p.m.
- Dec. 5 — 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 6 — 1-4 p.m.
Funds raised through the event help support care for terminally ill hospice patients.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one difference with this year’s event will be the auction.
The live auction will be a ticketed event with a limited number of attendees. There will not be a bake sale, concessions, entertainment, or a luncheon.
All attendees will be expected to follow the rules set up by First Baptist Church for wearing masks, social distancing and a limited number of people will be allowed to view the trees at one time.
The Santa Stroll is at 10 a.m. Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church. The 5K walk (3.1 miles) goes from the church through surrounding residential areas. The one-mile fun walk is another option. Register up until the day of the walk. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place.
All proceeds benefit Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont patients and families.