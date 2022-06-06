Artists will flourish again during the annual South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show and Juried Youth Art Show at The Arts Center of Greenwood.
The Juried Art Show provides $3,000 in artist awards and runs from June 9 to Aug. 11. The show represents 71 works of art by 51 contemporary artists throughout the state and portions of the Southeast.
The Juried Youth Art Show provides $1,000 in artist awards and runs through June 13. The show represents 127 works of art by regional grade school students. Open receptions and award ceremonies for the Juried Art Show and Juried Youth Art Show will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, respectively. The awards ceremonies will take place at 6 p.m. on both days.
Submitting artists for the exhibit were selected based on a new spectrum of criteria, with a past exhibitor and artist from Greenville serving as juror.
“Each year, we look forward to sharing innovative work by contemporary artists from around the state with this exhibition,” said Jennifer Smith, gallery director for The Arts Center of Greenwood. Juror April Dauscha, who creates multimedia work focused on textiles, spearheaded the Fiber Arts School in Greenville, serves on the board of directors for the Surface Design Association, and is a founder and gallery manager for Tiger Strikes Asteroid, a national nonprofit that brings the work of independent artists to approachable community venues across the country.
As this year’s juror, Dauscha welcomed getting acquainted with the work of other artists from the region and the opportunity to create a compelling and dynamic exhibition.
“I am often drawn to work that incorporates digital components, large-scale installations, works that involve the body and performance, as well as works that juxtapose traditional themes with contemporary perspectives,” she said.
Both exhibitions, sponsored by Greenwood Capital, are considered sanctioned events held annually in concurrence with the South Carolina Festival of Flowers.