South Carolina’s largest and longest running horticultural event, the SC Festival of Flowers in Greenwood, had an economic impact of more than $3 million dollars, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It was estimated that there were nearly 63,399 people who attended festival-related events and enjoyed the topiary collection in Uptown Greenwood.
Marketing efforts focused on a targeted audience within a three-hour radius of Greenwood. The strategy was comprehensive, with an emphasis on a family-friendly brand and attracting visitors to Greenwood through the festival website, newspaper and print ads, cable TV channels, local and regional radio, and social media marketing.
This year was especially unique as the festival showcased the stunning beauty of the ever-popular hydrangea in artwork by Raewyn Tougas. Everywhere visitors turned to enjoy the SC Festival of Flowers, the festival organizers exclaimed, “Ready, Set, Go for a Blooming Good Time!”
Looking forward to 2022, plans are already underway. The main weekend will be June 9-11. The festival will be celebrating its 55th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of the Signature Topiary Collection. Susan Jackson returns in 2022 as the chairwoman of the festival, while Nicole Munnerlyn will be co-chair.
To get involved in planning for the 2022 festival, contact Barbara Ann Heegan at baheegan@greenwoodscchamber.org.