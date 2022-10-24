James Gowan will be the next executive director of Faith Home Christian Recovery Center. Gowan has served as the agency’s general manager for the past five years and has worked at Faith Home since 2012.

“I plan to carry on with Mr. and Mrs. Barnes’ original mission and support our community with the best care possible for all of the deserving program participants," Gowan said in a news release. "I feel privileged to spend my days with such an extraordinary group of talented employees and volunteers and it feels great that the board has the confidence in me to lead Faith Home into our next phase of service delivery.”