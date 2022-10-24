James Gowan will be the next executive director of Faith Home Christian Recovery Center. Gowan has served as the agency’s general manager for the past five years and has worked at Faith Home since 2012.
“I plan to carry on with Mr. and Mrs. Barnes’ original mission and support our community with the best care possible for all of the deserving program participants," Gowan said in a news release. "I feel privileged to spend my days with such an extraordinary group of talented employees and volunteers and it feels great that the board has the confidence in me to lead Faith Home into our next phase of service delivery.”
During Gowan’s tenure as general manager, Faith Home has tripled in size and capacity with an expansion of several facilities throughout South Carolina. Faith Home is now able to serve 135 people who seeking recovery from addiction with four residential campuses. Faith Home also provides chapel services and hosts a program graduation each week for families and friends of persons who have succeeded in achieving sobriety and completing the program.
“We are elated to have James Gowan step up as the organization’s executive director and we are excited to continue with our important and critical mission of providing free residential recovery services to our community members in need, regardless of their socioeconomic status,” George Bley, Faith Home’s board president, said in a released statement.