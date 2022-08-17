Faith Home celebrates 50th annual homecoming From staff reports Aug 17, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Faith Home, 144 Faith Home Road, Greenwood, will celebrate its 50th Annual Homecoming Aug. 18-21, with the following events:Thursday service at 7 p.m. — Keith BlantonFriday service at 7 p.m. — Mark DuncanLadies Conference Saturday at 10 a.m. (Refreshments will be served)Saturday service at 7 p.m. — Roy WilliamsSaturday at 6 p.m. — Homecoming dinner with fellowship, food and funSunday morning service at 11:15 a.m. — Randy OuztsFaith Home will provide meats, rolls, coffee and tea for the dinner. Bring one of your favorite side dishes. There will be great preaching, music and testimonies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Faith Home Homecoming Dinner Food Side Dish Meat Fun Roll 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Pinckney and Radcliffe named recipients of the Chad Withered Scholarship Aug 10, 2022 Wardlaw named recipient of the first Sue Settles Scholarship Aug 10, 2022 GRRH patient success story Aug 10, 2022 Get paid for not taking guns to school Aug 10, 2022 Latest News +23 Nepal's holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage, trash Julie Jason: A reminder to be aware of financial stumbling blocks Filing closes for nonpartisan local races New details emerge from Friday night jamboree melee Lakelands districts announce policy changes for football games Most Popular Articles ArticlesD50 to operate on normal schedule Monday, following jamboree brawlThree Greenwood men face gun, drug chargesGreenwood man who skipped last day of trial is back in custodyEdwards joins Smith in race for Greenwood mayorGreenville man arrested in Thursday morning drug bustDistrict 50 board discusses Friday jamboree, future needsGreenwood's local leaders mull last month's violence talksWare Shoals man charged with shooting at officerThe Branch at Emerald opens for students, staffGreenwood woman facing felony DUI charge in Saturday wreck State News Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 election Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe Greenwood group home celebrates 130 years helping children