Greenwood SC Chamber’s annual Legislative Breakfast is Wednesday at Inn on the Square in Greenwood.
The program and breakfast are from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Doors open at 7:30. The breakfast will feature members of Greenwood’s legislative delegation and special guest speaker, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.
Evette will provide a legislative preview of several issues for the upcoming 2021 legislative session, including education reform, the fiscal budget and medical affairs. Delegation members include Sen. Mike Gambrell and Sen.-elect Billy Garrett.
The cost to attend the meeting is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.
Registration is required to guarantee seating and seating is limited.
Registration is available at GreenwoodSCchamber.org or by calling 864-889-9313.