The commemoration service for the 262nd anniversary of the Long Canes Massacre will be 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Lower Long Cane ARP Church, 1591 Long Cane Road, Troy.
Eric Williams, retired park ranger, will unveil an interpretative historical wayside marker that depicts the massacre. It will be permanently displayed at the site.
Williams will also unveil his new painting of Patrick Calhoun, son of Calhoun matriarch Catherine Montgomery Calhoun, based on a photograph found on display in Fort Hill on the campus of Clemson University.
Williams, of Greenwood, is retired from the Ninety Six National Historic Site, a SAR member, history reenactor, an artist of historic sites and natural scenery, and a member of the Ninety Six Hall of Fame.
Chip Tinsley, president of the Greenwood County Historical Society and a descendant of William Calhoun, brother to Patrick Calhoun, will speak on the massacre’s place in history.
After the presentation, those interested may proceed to the massacre site, weather permitting, for a remembrance service.
Attributed in part to a boundary dispute between the Cherokee and settlers, 23 Long Cane settlers were killed Feb. 1, 1760. This event is significant in understanding the exploration and settlement of the state as well as the Cherokee War of 1760-61 and the Calhoun settlement of the area.
The Long Canes Massacre Site includes the gravestone for those killed. Among the dead was Mrs. Catherine Calhoun, matriarch of the Calhoun family, who figured prominently in settlement of the Upstate.
Organizers encourage attendees to follow COVID-19 protocols during inside services.