Area residents might qualify for home energy and rental assistance.
The GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc. Community Service Block Grant, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and General Emergency Assistance Program are teaming to provide assistance.
The programs serve the Upper Savannah Region of Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, Abbeville, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties. Appointments for energy and rental assistance are being made. Goals of the LIHEAP and GEAP programs for 2021 are to expand outreach to previously unserved households, reduce and/or prevent poverty, increase efficiency of energy usage, and target energy and rental assistance to eligible households with the highest needs and lowest incomes.
For information, call the Greenwood Community Services office at 864-229-8862 for an appointment or submit an online application at gleamnshrc.org. Click the community services circle and go to the gray box and click into the box to access the LITT application or download the app or visit littlitesc.azurewebsites.net.
The office for Greenwood County is at 301 N. Hospital St., Greenwood.