Eleven to compete in Distinguished Young Women scholarship program

The Distinguished Young Women of Greenwood County Scholarship Program will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lander University.
Eleven young ladies will compete for the honor of Distinguished Young Woman of Greenwood County and Greenwood City. Tickets are $15.
College scholarships totaling $3,000 will be awarded. Winners will compete in the Distinguished Young Women of South Carolina in July. This is the state’s official preliminary for the Distinguished Young Women of America program in Mobile, Alabama. The winner of the state will advance to the Distinguished Young Women of America in June 2021.
Girls are judged in five categories: scholastic (25%), interview (25%), talent (20%), fitness (15%) and self-expression (15%).
The program’s goal is to honor young women who excel in all these areas and encourage them to continue on the path of excellence by completing their education and assuming roles of leadership in their communities and professions and by setting examples for other young women to follow.
Abby Hemann, the daughter of Michael and Tracee Hemann, is the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Greenwood County.
Rachel Carter, the daughter of Dr. Steve Carter and Dr. Teresa Carter, is the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Greenwood City.
Local girls have been practicing in preparation for the program all of January and have made lasting friendships. They wrote an essay about their definition of “Be Your Best Self,” which is the program’s motto.
Local chairwoman is Sheree Hill. The Distinguished Young Program is formerly known as the Greenwood County Junior Miss Program.
The eleven participants in the program are:
Rachel Lynn Gilmer, daughter of Chris and Donna Gilmer, Greenwood, GHS, musical theatre piece
Jada Watts, daughter of LaChandra and Sirmarco Watts, Greenwood, GHS, tap
Janiyah Jackson, daughter of Jacqueline Quarles and Karlos Quarles, Greenwood, GHS, contemporary
Savannah Grace Farmer, daughter of Rick and Alysia Farmer, Greenwood, GHS, lyrical
Anna-Margaret Steinberg, daughter of Jason and Julie Steinberg, Greenwood, GHS, contemporary
Caroline Ann Stabler, daughter of Ryan and Amy Stabler, Greenwood, GHS, tumbling/dance
Delea Margaret Shay, daughter of Dale and Janet Shay, Ninety Six, NSHS, vocal
Aubrey Katherine Scott, daughter of Jon and Andrea Scott, Greenwood, GHS, jazz
Zoë Kay Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harley D. Moore, Greenwood, GHS, vocal/ukulele
Kaylin Mahal Smith, daughter of Bob and Glend Smith of Greenwood, Governor’s School of Science and Mathematics, piano
Collins Grace Strickland, daughter of Welborn and Ericka Adams and Brandon Strickland, Greenwood, GHS, piano
For information, visit distinguishedyw.org