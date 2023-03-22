Edgefield County African American Heritage Commission to meet From staff reports Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edgefield County African American Heritage Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Edgefield County Archives, 124 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. All welcome to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Turkey hunting season starts with population concerns Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood man faces gun, CDV charges Guest column: Greenwood Speedway Greenwood man facing kidnapping, drug charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training Presidential Ambassador, Rey Rivera, is committed to sharing Lander’s story Garcia attributes leadership skills to Lander’s RA Program