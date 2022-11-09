Edgefield County African American Heritage Commission to meet From staff reports Nov 9, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edgefield County African American Heritage Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bettis Academy in the Science Building. All are welcome. The group is still in its organizational stages. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Club members join fishing tournament Lions Club members serve meals Mathews Lions Club participates in parade