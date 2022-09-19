Edgefield African American Heritage Commission to meet From staff reports Sep 19, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dean Campbell, chairperson of Edgefield County Council, expressed interest in June in forming an African American Heritage Commission in Edgefield. The group has now met three times.On Aug. 30, the group voted unanimously to adopt the name Edgefield County African American Heritage Commission.Edgefield will be the first county in South Carolina to have such a commission.There is a state African American Heritage Commission in Columbia.The commission hopes to become a resource for collecting and sharing the history and contributions of African Americans and their ancestors in Edgefield County.Anyone interested in joining this group is welcome. The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Edgefield County Council Chambers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edgefield County Council Edgefield African American Heritage Commission African American Institutes Politics Dean Campbell Ancestor Interest Times 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander to host Buena Vista Legacy Band Sep 14, 2022 PTC Mechatronics Technology: Teaching a New Dog Old Tricks? Sep 14, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Arts Center of Greenwood Sep 14, 2022 Lander students explore opportunities at Organization Fair Sep 14, 2022 Latest News +15 Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates +9 Pets and deals make hard-to-resist combination 1:01+3 Officials hope for focus on civics and history +12 Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest +2 Pets of the Week Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman faces manslaughter, drug chargesE.A. Sween is ready to move in; Greenwood County hands over keysGrieving mom's cousin drives cross country to adopt son's dogPTC Foundation launches Grey Hamlett Welding ScholarshipMotorcyclist dies after crashing into treeDrug trafficking conviction nets Greenwood 15-year sentenceGetting to the root of gun crime in GreenwoodCity brings Greenwood's fire services closerGreenwood man faces CSC chargeAbbeville County coroner: Man found dead in burning residence State News NC guild creates quilts to comfort people in need Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina Mural, butterflies help women in prison deal with trauma Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches