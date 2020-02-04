At $22 trillion, the U.S. national debt exceeds the size of the entire economy. But what does that mean for the country or for you?
In this year’s BB&T Lecture, fiscal and economic expert Romina Boccia will discuss the driving forces behind the growing debt and its impact on the economy and financial future. Her talk, “The National Debt and Your Financial Future,” will take place at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in Edmunds Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Boccia directs the Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget at the Heritage Foundation. She focuses on securing economic freedom, controlling the size and scope of government, expanding opportunity, reforming Social Security and simplifying retirement savings.