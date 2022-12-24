Partly cloudy. High 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 12:46 pm
Because extremely low temperatures in the Carolinas are driving higher energy demands, Duke Energy said it will deploy temporary power outages across its system in select zones and timeframes.
The outages, the power company said, are needed in order to protect the energy grid against damage and longer outages driven by extended use by customers.
If you experience an outage, Duke said there is no need to report it. The controlled outages will last 30 minutes to an hour and Duke will restore power remotely.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.