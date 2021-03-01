This year's Upper Savannah Land Trust annual meeting will be March 11 at the Greenwood Auto Drive-In theatre, 3109 Highway 25 S. This meeting will feature a special screening of "Hidden Rivers," a video journey into the waters of the southeastern rivers that are an important part to USLT's land conservation mission.
The business meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., with time for dinner, a review of the past year, election of new directors and officers, recognition of recent easement donors, and presentation of the annual Peggy Adams Conservation Award. The film will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Admission and dinner are free to members. There will be a $10 admission fee and dinner can be purchased at the concession for non-members.
Please RSVP to Rick Green at rgreen@uppersavannah.com by Friday.