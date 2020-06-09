Greenwood County Diversity, an organization that has been meeting since 2018, is conducting its meetings via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic and is inviting the public to attend it next meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone interested in attending should email gwddiversity@gmail.com.
GCD was born out of the three-month series “Let’s Talk About Race” at the Greenwood County Library in 2018. The series brought together black and white residents of Greenwood for discussions on James Baldwin’s “I Am Not Your Negro,” the poetry of Langston Hughes and other books and films.
When the series ended, some residents wanted to continue to meet. Suzy Holloway offered the use of Suzy’s Puppet Place on Reynolds Avenue. So Greenwood Diversity continued its conversation as Greenwood County Diversity.
In a news release issued before this upcoming meeting, GCD said it is “saddened and outraged over the killing of George Floyd while in the hands of the Minneapolis police. Our prayers and regrets go out to the Floyd family, the black community in Greenwood, all caring Americans and our international friends.”
The organization said it supports peaceful protests, which it says can lead to open, respectful discussions and solutions related to issues of justice and equality.
For information, contact Charlotte Cabri at 864-993-2833, Janice Sullivan at 864-323-7722 or Niki Daniels at 678-361-1836.