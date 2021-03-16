Greenwood County School District 50 renamed the Early Childhood Education Center to the Early Childhood and Montessori School.
The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change Monday.
The facility will house the Montessori school, currently at Lakeview Elementary School, beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
“The Early Childhood Center currently serves K-4 students in our school district,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a released statement. “We are in the process of moving K-4 students back to the elementary schools. Our district’s Montessori School will be housed at ECC beginning next school year.”
According to the district's website, a Montessori program is for children in 3K through fifth grade. It describes the program as a hands-on, individualized approach where students remain with the same teacher for two to three years. Lessons are thematic, meaning that all lessons are integrated.
Students in the Montessori program do not need to reapply when it relocates.