Because some newspaper distribution problems remain ongoing, the Index-Journal is maintaining its earlier press start time, which is four hours earlier than normal.
Presses will run at 8 p.m. each day until necessary. The earlier press time will affect the newspaper’s daily content. In some cases, stories will be posted to our website a day before they make a print edition and some stories will only be shared on our website, indexjournal.com. Late lottery numbers will also be posted a day later than normal.
As many readers know and have experienced, newspaper deliveries have been missed entirely or have been unusually late at times during the past several weeks.
We currently have a number of routes down, a result of a combination of the spread of COVID-19 among the carrier force and some carriers quitting their routes unexpectedly. In one recent case, a collision with a deer sidelined a carrier. Our distribution contractor has had to rely on substitutes in an attempt to fill in the gaps. Matters were made worse, however, as some substitutes also quit without notice because of the overwhelming nature of the job for novices.
Our hope is that the earlier press time will enable the reduced carrier force to add the downed routes to their schedules, resulting in improved delivery and delivery times for our readers.
With routes totaling more than 2,200 miles per night, the drop in our carrier force poses significant challenges, including for our customer service department. Calls and messages are being answered as they can. We hope our distribution contractor can fill these routes soon. We apologize for the issues customers have experienced with delivery and we appreciate your patience as we work through these unusual circumstances.
Messages are received and dispatches are reported to the distribution contractor as quickly as possible; however, our customer service representatives might not be able to respond personally to each message. Customers who have missed papers will have credits extended to their subscription accounts.